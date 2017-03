THERE is only one week to go for people to volunteer for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Organisers said they are thrilled with the response so far but continue to look for more people to help 'shape the games'.

So the countdown is on and you shouldn't miss your chance to volunteer for some exciting roles including:

spectator services

press operations

drivers

medical

and many, many more.

Apply today and help shape the GC2018 legacy for Queensland.