Volunteer emergency services receive life-saving boost

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is pictured with Northern Rivers SES Command's Mark Somers and Woodburn SES Unit members Lyn Hunt, Regan Sawatzki and Ashley Slapp.

LIFE saving defibrillator machines will become part of the kit of more Clarence and Richmond Valley volunteer emergency services groups thanks to a $10,000 investment, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said there was no question the defibrillator machines would save lives

“It is a really good thing they will be added to the arsenal of Grafton City, Maclean and Woodburn SES units as well as Evans Head Marine Rescue,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The Nationals in Government previously supplied them to local surf clubs and it just makes sense that rescue organisations should also have this equipment on hand.”

Defibrillation is a treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias. A defibrillator delivers a dose of electric current (often called a counter-shock) to the heart.

NSW Volunteer Rescue Association Commissioner Mark Gibson said the investment means squads can spend less time on the street raising funds to purchase equipment like the defibrillators and more time in training their members.

Mr Gulaptis urged young locals to consider joining the SES and Marine Rescue in order to save lives, gain valuable team work and leadership skills and make new friends.

For more information on the volunteer organisation, visit marinerescuensw.com.au or ses.nsw.gov.au.