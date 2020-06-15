Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is pictured with Northern Rivers SES Command's Mark Somers and Woodburn SES Unit members Lyn Hunt, Regan Sawatzki and Ashley Slapp.
Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis is pictured with Northern Rivers SES Command's Mark Somers and Woodburn SES Unit members Lyn Hunt, Regan Sawatzki and Ashley Slapp.
News

Volunteer emergency services receive life-saving boost

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Jun 2020 3:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LIFE saving defibrillator machines will become part of the kit of more Clarence and Richmond Valley volunteer emergency services groups thanks to a $10,000 investment, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

Mr Gulaptis said there was no question the defibrillator machines would save lives

“It is a really good thing they will be added to the arsenal of Grafton City, Maclean and Woodburn SES units as well as Evans Head Marine Rescue,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“The Nationals in Government previously supplied them to local surf clubs and it just makes sense that rescue organisations should also have this equipment on hand.”

Defibrillation is a treatment for life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias. A defibrillator delivers a dose of electric current (often called a counter-shock) to the heart.

NSW Volunteer Rescue Association Commissioner Mark Gibson said the investment means squads can spend less time on the street raising funds to purchase equipment like the defibrillators and more time in training their members.

Mr Gulaptis urged young locals to consider joining the SES and Marine Rescue in order to save lives, gain valuable team work and leadership skills and make new friends.

For more information on the volunteer organisation, visit marinerescuensw.com.au or ses.nsw.gov.au.

clarence mp chris gulaptis defibrillator machine marine rescue ses
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.2 million Lotto win for Lennox couple

        premium_icon $1.2 million Lotto win for Lennox couple

        News THE excited couple plans to use their winnings to buy a house.

        Border could open earlier than flagged

        premium_icon Border could open earlier than flagged

        Information The Queensland border could open earlier than July 10

        150 years of a country newspaper

        premium_icon 150 years of a country newspaper

        News ONE editor was sent a bullet with his name engraved on it.

        Night roadworks scheduled for Lismore roundabout

        premium_icon Night roadworks scheduled for Lismore roundabout

        News WORK is scheduled to start on Monday night.