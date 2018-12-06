Volcanic Brewing latest in city's erupting craft beer scene

TOOWOOMBA will blow the froth off a few thousand litres of cold ones this weekend with the grand opening of the city's newest craft brewery.

Volcanic Brewing, tucked away behind the Toowoomba Home Brew store on James St, is adding the final touches to its tap room after months - and years - of planning and dreaming.

Owners Peter and Toni Burton are well-known identities on the city's home brew scene and now they're putting their skills to the public's taste test.

"We've got 3000 litres in our cold room here in kegs ready to start pouring on Saturday," Mr Burton said.

"They range from a premium pilsner (which is) a really sessionable beer right through to a pale ale, extra pale ale, Indian pale ale, and we also have an amber ale."

The Burtons have run the home brew supplies store for the past 12 years, so the brewery was a natural extension of that industry expertise.

But it's also an effort to tap into the burgeoning craft beer scene sweeping the country.

"(Craft beer) is a different style of beer; it's what we go to Brisbane for - to see the craft breweries and craft bars," Mr Burton said.

"And Toowoomba is just going to start kicking off with that so we don't have to travel to Brisbane.

"Hopefully it will give people a reason to come to Toowoomba."

The city outlet is the latest to open in Toowoomba, with 4 Brothers Brewing on Brook St and the Range View Hotel planned for Highfields which will include a brewery.

The name is a nod to Toowoomba's prehistoric landscape, and something the couple searched for to pay homage to the city in which they live.

Admiring one of the craft beers, Peter Burton.

"We wanted something that was symbolic to Toowoomba," Mrs Burton said.

"We're very happy with the volcano and the logo that goes with it."

Mr Burton is confident that Volcanic Brewing has been suitably taste-tested and refined over the years.

"They're our own recipes we've developed over time," he said.

"People aren't going to the pub just to get drunk any more.

"They'll go to a craft bar or a craft brewery to try good beers. It's a different atmosphere."

Volcanic Brewing will open its doors for the first time on Saturday from 2pm - 10pm, and Sunday 11am - 8pm.

A special permit has been granted for the opening to spill into the rear car park with Brisbane-based food truck Taste of Africa to set up shop for patrons on the day.

Games for the children will also be available.