Vodka drinking ‘stuffs’ driver

Drink driver pays with more than hangover after “bad” decision-making.

A MAGISTRATE has explained to a high-range drink driver why he is "stuffed" after the defendant drank vodka in the middle of the night to soothe a sore throat.

Appearing at the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on December 2 Darryl John Woods, 52, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of liquor.

The court heard Woods had been breath-tested in Dayboro at 8.50am on September 22.

Police prosecutor Graham Turner said Woods told police he had consumed vodka the night before after waking up with a sore throat.

Tests would later confirm he had a breath-alcohol limit of 0.171 per cent.

The defendant, who was self-represented, said it was a spur-of-the-moment decision to drive.

"I was supposed to be picked up by my partner who slept in so I decided to drive," Woods said.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan questioned Woods' decision-making.

"You make some bad decisions when you have a belly full of grog don't you?" Mr Morgan said.

The magistrate impressed on Woods, who had been paying hundreds of dollars a week to be driven around since his disqualification, the seriousness of his situation.

"Because you're over the 0.15 limit you can't get any kind of licence whatsoever, so you're stuffed as far as that's concerned," Mr Morgan said.

"And you've got to treat really seriously the disqualification period because the consequences are horrendous.

"A disqualification period for a reading of this nature would normally be in the order of eight or nine months.

"If you get picked up driving with a court disqualification the next disqualification will be two years.

"You will also have to get an alcohol interlock device which will be an expensive process."

Woods, who had been without a licence for two months, received a further disqualification of six months and an $800 fine.