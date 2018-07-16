Vive la France! Presidential dabs and a party in Paris

FRANCE'S jubilant players have crashed their coach's post-match news conference, dancing and singing while spraying both champagne and water.

France coach Didier Deschamps, only the third man to win a World Cup as a player and a coach, was speaking to the media after his team's 4-2 victory over Croatia. But he was briefly interrupted by a group of players, some still in uniform, some bare chested and some wearing their winners' medal around their necks.

A couple of players even stood on the news conference table and danced as Deschamps shared hugs with some others.

Deschamps says "Sorry! They're young and they're happy." The victory at Luzhniki Stadium clinched a second World Cup title for France. Deschamps was the captain of the team that won the title at home in 1998.

Incredible scenes along the Champs Elysees.

But Deschamps wasn't the only high-profile Frenchman getting mobbed by the jubilant players, with president Emmanuel Macron "dabbing" with superstars Paul Pogba and Benjamin Mendy inside the sheds after the game.

Another president also made himself known. Donald Trump congratulated France on winning the World Cup final while taking the opportunity to congratulate tournament hosts Putin and Russia "for putting on a truly great World Cup Tournament - one of the best ever!"

During the trophy presentation, Putin took a leaf out of Trump's umbrella playbook as a host of players, staff and officials were soaked in Russia.

While the wild scenes down Champs Elysees and across France have been joyous, authorities have deployed extra security forces to keep order amid reports of rioting.

People invade the Champs Elysees. Picture: AP

Perfect sunset for a perfect day in France. Picture: AP