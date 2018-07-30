T20 Blast scout: Aussie contingent tearing up the UK

Aaron Finch sits second on the T20 Blast’s run-scoring charts.

AN AUSTRALIAN contingent led by the world's best T20 batsman, Aaron Finch, has put England's Vitality Blast on notice after a series of dominant displays with both bat and ball.

Finch is the competition's standout batsman, failing to be dismissed for less than 50 runs after four innings with Surrey, which is fifth in the league's South Group.

He has smashed 315 runs at a whopping average of 157.50 with a strike rate of 184.21, including a 131 not out in a man-of-the-match performance against Sussex.

That stellar knock was backed up with an 83, which helped Surrey post a mammoth 6-250 against Kent Spitfires - the joint eighth highest T20 score ever.

Finch trails only Ian Bell in the competition's run tally, although the Englishman has played three more innings than the Australian.

Behind Finch with the third-most runs is fellow Australian Dan Christian, who has made 311 at 51.83 for Nottinghamshire Outlaws.

However, the 35-year-old journeyman has suffered a dip in form since his opening four innings, in which he averaged 75.

Christian's following four knocks have yielded just 86 runs at 28.67, with his side winning only one of those matches.

Paceman Andrew Tye entered the tournament late but has already stamped his mark with two three-wicket hauls in three matches.

The 31-year-old has the competition's second-best average (10.71) for bowlers with more than five wickets, sitting behind only South Africa's Mathew Pillans (8.70).

Tye's best performance for Gloucestershire came last week against Glamorgan. He finished with figures of 3-17 t to claim man-of-the-match honours and help his side move top of the North Group.

Tye's teammate and compatriot Michael Klinger also impressed in that fixture, making 77 not out off 50 balls to lift his runs tally to 174 at 43.50.

Meanwhile, leg-spinner Adam Zampa's performances are continuing to improve following his slow start for Essex.

The 26-year-old took combined figures of 2-51 in his first two matches, before taking 7-67 across his next three attempts.

Zampa has shone for Essex with nine wickets at 13.11, but his efforts haven't been enough to save his side from the bottom of the South Group, with just one win.

Tweaker Ashton Agar was instrumental in his side's win over Hampshire last week, taking figures of 3-17 to lift Middlesex above Hampshire in the South Group.

The Australian has taken 5-67 across his past two matches after getting just one wicket for 57 in his first two attempts.