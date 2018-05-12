Vital information if you're planning burn-offs this winter

Landholders are encouraged to attend a workshop about burning off.

Landholders are encouraged to attend a workshop about burning off. Marc Stapelberg

ARE YOU a Nimbin area landholder thinking about burning off on your property this winter?

If so, you might like to consider more than just asset protection.

The Northern Rivers Fire and Biodiversity Consortium for Lismore City Council will be hosting a workshop to be held at Nimbin Town Hall at 10am on June 1.

The workshop is free to any landholders within the Nimbin area, and will introduce landholders to the idea of fire for biodiversity and how to integrate the needs of native plants and animals with future plans for fire.

It is suited for any landholders who have an interest in using fire as a land management tool.

The council's environmental strategies officer, Wendy Neilan, said the workshop was designed to bring information to the community and improve understanding of fire management so people can make informed choices about how they use fire to manage their property.

"It's about empowering people with knowledge to make safe, ecologically-appropriate and sustainable decisions,” she said.

The workshop features presentations from local experts including rainforest botantist Rob Kooyman, fire ecologist Andy Baker, and fauna expert Dave Milledge.

Topics will include forest types, appropriate fire regimes, plant and animal responses to fire and decisions around where fire is excluded.

Local representatives from the NSW Rural Fire Service will be attending to speak on community protection planning, bushfire risk, community protection and property fire planning as well as approvals, permits and how to attain RFS support.

"While the workshop's focus is on fire and habitat, protection of life and property and community safety are an important part of the equation,” Ms Neilan said.

"Protecting the environment and your home, lifestyle and agricultural productivity are not mutually exclusive decisions.

"There will be something of benefit for all landholders attending this workshop regardless of whether or not they intend to burn,” she said.

The program will also cover cultural burning methods, how that approach can be applied to help recover habitat and threatened species, and the importance of cultural burning as a way for Aboriginal people to strengthen connections with country and regain knowledge.

The workshop concludes with a short question and answer session following a small group discussion time after lunch.

Entry is free and registrations are essential.

A light lunch will be provided.

To register, phone 1300 878 387 or visit www.nimbinfireworkshop.eventbrite.com.au.