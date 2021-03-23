VITAL INFO: Road closures and latest flood warnings

If it's flooded, forget it.

With heavy rain still falling right across the Northern Rivers, drivers are urged to be extra careful if travelling on the roads this morning.

There are still many roads closed due to flooding.

On the Pacific Motorway at Tamarind Dr, Cumbalum, only local residents can access the highway, as directed by traffic controllers.

The northbound on-ramp from Tamarind Dr to Pacific Hwy is closed.

Diversion via Tamarind Dr and Saddle Rd to rejoin the highway at Tintenbar.

A minor flood warning is in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore, with the river expected to reach 5m by Tuesday afternoon, although further rises are possible.

Minor flooding is expected to develop in the Richmond River at Coraki and Bungawalbyn from Tuesday around midday.

This is the latest road closure information available, by LGA:

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL

Closed

Bangalow Road at Nashua

Boatharbour Road, near McKinnon Road

Corndale Road

Eltham Road, near Gray Road, Eltham

Eltham Road, near Virtue Road, Eltham

Hensley Carpark (Lower Level - Free Parking)

Numulgi Road

Pearce Road, Eltham

Ridgewood Bridge, Mackie Road

Rowing Club Car Park (Paid Area)

Town Bridge, Town Road (off Terania Creek Road) The Channon

Sibley Street, Nimbin

Tuntable Creek Road.

Caution

Blue Knob Road

Corndale Road

Nimbin Road

Nimbin Road, south of Shipway Road

Wyrallah Road

Wyrallah Road, Near East Lismore Treatment Works

Wyrallah Village.

BALLINA SHIRE COUNCIL

Closed

Boundary Road @ Marom Creek

Friday Hut Road @ Emigrant Creek (Kirklands Crossing)

Friday Hut Road @ Emigrant Crossing

Houghlahans Creek Road Causeways

Lindendale Road @ Marom Creek

Nashua Road @ Skinners Creek

Old Bangalow Road downstream from Tintenbar Rd to Tamarind Drv

Old Bangalow Road to George Street, Tintenbar

Pearces Creek Hall Road @ Pearces Creek

Ross Lane @ Deadmans Creek

Tamarind Drive between Deadmans Creek Road and Cumbalum i/change

Tamarind Drive Roundabout @ Cumbalum Interchange

Watson's Lane @ Emigrant Creek.

Caution

Dalwood Road @ Gum Creek Weir

Deadmans Creek @ Cumbalum

Eltham Road @ Maguires Creek Bridge

Fernleigh Road @ Tea House

Koellner Road @ Roseville Lane

Marom Creek Road @ Gum Creek

Ossie Johnston Bridge @ Willowbank Creek, Alstonville

Pearces Creek Bridge @ Eltham Road, Pearces Creek

Roseville Lane @ Cumbalum Interchange

Teven Road @ B&B Timbers

Wardell Road @ Yellow Creek.

BYRON SHIRE COUNCIL

Closed

Binna Burra Road at intersection with Lismore/Bangalow Road

Coopers Shoot Road - at Byron Creek Rd

Grays Lane

Main Arm Rd 4km east of village at Leesons Farm

Palmwoods Road

The Pocket Rd

Upper Main Arm Road

Upper Wilsons Creek Road.

Caution

Blackbean Road

Booyong area

Coolamon Scenic Drive, water over road near Dudgeon's Lane

Federal Drive

Friday Hut Road

Goonengerry Road

Beatties Creek

Gulgan Road (South)

Huonbrook Road

McAuleys Lane

Mullumbimby Road

Myocum Road

Myocum Road - near Coolamon Scenic Drive

Myocum Road - near Tyagarah Rd

Myocum Road at Barlows Farm

Nashua Area

Raftons Road

Rajah Road

Redgate Road near intersection with New Brighton Road

Rifle Range Road, Bangalow

River Street

South Golden Beach area

Tickles Road

Tinderbox Road

Tunnell Rd (old Stock Route - South)

Tyagarah Road

Wanganui Road

Wilfred Street

Wilsons Creek Road.

RICHMOND VALLEY COUNCIL

Closed

Avenue Road Myrtle Creek

Broadheads Road

Busbys Flat Road

Coraki Ellangowan Road Coraki

Darke Lane

Elliots Road

Foot Bridge, Casino

Moonem New Italy Road

Myrtle Creek Road

Old Tenterfield Road, 16.5km from Summerland Way

Old Tenterfield Road, most of the causeways

Queensland Road (Stock Route)

Rappville Road

Swan Bay-New Italy Road.

Caution

Bungabee Road

Bungawalbin Whiporie Road

Myall Creek Road

Neileys Lagood Road, Bungawalbin

Summerland Way (South), Casino.

KYOGLE COUNCIL

Closed