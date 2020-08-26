Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RURAL THEFT: Can you help identify this person? Police are investigating the theft of cattle panels from a Northern Rivers farm earlier this month and think this person may be able to assist them with their inquiries,
RURAL THEFT: Can you help identify this person? Police are investigating the theft of cattle panels from a Northern Rivers farm earlier this month and think this person may be able to assist them with their inquiries,
News

Vital equipment stolen from Northern Rivers cattle farm

Alison Paterson
26th Aug 2020 8:00 AM

AS IF times are not hard enough for farmers, one cattle producer has suffered the loss of vital equipment.

But the thieves have been caught on CCTV.

On Wednesday morning Richmond Police District called for public assistance to recover 80 cattle panels stolen from a property in the Bonalbo area.

The Richmond Police District said Rural Crime Detectives are investigating the theft of 80 40mm x 40mm RHS cattle panels that were stolen from a property near Bonalbo between the August 1 and 20.

Police are appealing for any information in relation to this person or vehicle as investigators believe they may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Casino Rural Crime Investigators on 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote Police event number E75858128.

bonalbo cattle lismore northern rivers crime northern rivers rural crime richmond police district rural crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        Premium Content Nurse hit in head, wardsman bitten in hospital assaults

        News THERE have been three alleged assaults in nine days at Lismore Base Hospital, leading to calls for security to be beefed up.

        Man jailed over ‘terror campaign’ against ex-partner

        Premium Content Man jailed over ‘terror campaign’ against ex-partner

        News A woman was forced to hide emergency phones in her home to call help

        Magic mushrooms made man strip naked on beach, abuse police

        Premium Content Magic mushrooms made man strip naked on beach, abuse police

        Crime Described as "gentle, loving and caring", he was acting erratically

        Call to delay paid parking to 2021 could be reversed

        Premium Content Call to delay paid parking to 2021 could be reversed

        Council News Debate will be lively at this week's council’s meeting