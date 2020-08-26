Vital equipment stolen from Northern Rivers cattle farm

RURAL THEFT: Can you help identify this person? Police are investigating the theft of cattle panels from a Northern Rivers farm earlier this month and think this person may be able to assist them with their inquiries,

AS IF times are not hard enough for farmers, one cattle producer has suffered the loss of vital equipment.

But the thieves have been caught on CCTV.

On Wednesday morning Richmond Police District called for public assistance to recover 80 cattle panels stolen from a property in the Bonalbo area.

The Richmond Police District said Rural Crime Detectives are investigating the theft of 80 40mm x 40mm RHS cattle panels that were stolen from a property near Bonalbo between the August 1 and 20.

Police are appealing for any information in relation to this person or vehicle as investigators believe they may be able to assist with inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Casino Rural Crime Investigators on 6662 0099 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Please quote Police event number E75858128.