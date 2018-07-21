Vital chopper support extended

Westpac will continue its support of the Westpac life Saver Recue Helicopter service.

FOR some people the roaring sound of the blades spinning and the sight of the red and yellow aircraft means the difference between life or death.

For Ballina man Aaron Worboys the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter meant the world.

While climbing Mouth Warning on March 2016, Mr Worboys became stuck after experiencing a panic attack from PTSD.

"When I got up to the top I had a panic attack, still don't know why or how or anything like that but I couldn't get myself down,” he said.

"I've done a lot of tours in Afghanistan, usually the noise of the chopper doesn't bother me one bit, but the noise of the chopper when I was on the top of Mount Warning was the greatest relief I could feel, it calmed me down instantly.”

Following this incident, Mr Worboys made it his mission to aid the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter crew, by donating, fundraising and volunteering his time.

"A couple of weeks after that I donated some memorabilia for them to auction off, I had a Michael Schumacher memorabilia print,” he said.

He said he still didn't feel like he had done enough, so he spoke to the helicopter service regional marketing manager Zeke Huish, who suggested he volunteer his time.

Mr Worboys was one of 80,000 people who has been rescued by the Helicopter since its inception in 1975.

Since then the service has grown exponentially, with the Northern NSW Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service completing more than 378 mission over just three months of summer.

In addition to a high number of inter hospital transfers, in which the states most critical patients were flown to specialist care, in just three months the service also assisted people involved in 81 motor vehicle accidents, 28 farming accidents and more than 50 other incidents including trauma, water related incidents and sporting accidents.

The release of the data follows Westpac's latest announcement that it has extended its national partnership with the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service for another five years, taking its partnership to 47 years - making it one of the longest community partnerships in Australia.

Westpac General Manager NSW Regional, James Cudmore, said Westpac was proud to support the vital community service provided by the WRHS, which has been operating in northern New South Wales region since 1975.

"Our investment is very important to us, it really serves as a tangible way we can support communities and make Australia safer,” Mr Cudmore said.

"Over the last 43 years we've been a part of and witnessed the critical role the service plays in areas such as Lismore, Tamworth and Belmont.

"We can't thank the crew enough for their unwavering commitment to helping those in the community when they need it most.”

The Northern NSW Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter operates 24 hours a day, 365 days a year from three bases in Newcastle, Lismore and Tamworth, providing primary accident response, aeromedical transfers and search and rescue.

Aircrew officer from the Lismore base Jimmy Keogh said the extension was fantastic result for the service and the community.

"It is a massive achievement not only for Westpac but for the general community that actually supported it.

"To see the red and yellow helicopter flying around with a big W on the side, one of the iconic things of Australia and people relate to the service they provide throughout Australia.”