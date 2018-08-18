Vital battle for Bangalow, A'ville

BANGALOW host Alstonville at Jeff Schneider Field this afternoon in a critical game for both sides in Far North Coast premier division soccer.

The Bluedogs, who played in the 2016 and 2017 grand finals, are sixth, two points adrift of fifth-placed Alstonville.

Bangalow are boosted by the return of Josh Cole, Jervis Foley and Luke Wakefield, who all missed the loss to Richmond Rovers last weekend.

Bluedogs coach Neil Fuller said his side was in positive spirits ahead of the do-or-die clash.

"We're fairly confident, our fate is in our own hands, we'll try to play our normal attack-minded game and see what happens,” he said.

"It's a crucial game for both sides. Realistically, we believe we need to win the next two games to make the five but it's the same for other teams.”

Alstonville will be without Joel Perkins, who picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in their loss to Lennox Head last weekend, with James Leslie likely to replace him in the starting line-up.

A win would put Alstonville within touching distance of just a second premier division finals appearance.

Head coach Andy Brown said to book their spot in another finals series would be massive for the club.

"It would mean a lot; probably because we've had a taste of it before we understand how much it means,” he said.

"It's not just for the players but for the club as well. It would be a pretty big thing for us; it's definitely not something that we take for granted.”

Brown said the surprise defeat at Lennox Head would only serve as extra motivation.

"We're excited and ready to go,” he said. "We need to put in a performance better than last Sunday and make sure that it's a performance good enough to take the three points.”

Elsewhere this afternoon, Lennox Head travels to Casino needing a win while hoping other results go their way to keep their finals hopes alive.

Tomorrow, premiers Rovers will look to extend their mammoth 15-point lead at the top of the table when they take on second-placed Byron Bay at Byron Bay.