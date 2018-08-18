Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bangalow Bluedogs key player Jervis Foley.
Bangalow Bluedogs key player Jervis Foley. Brad Greenshields
Sport

Vital battle for Bangalow, A'ville

by Thibault Berthier
18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANGALOW host Alstonville at Jeff Schneider Field this afternoon in a critical game for both sides in Far North Coast premier division soccer.

The Bluedogs, who played in the 2016 and 2017 grand finals, are sixth, two points adrift of fifth-placed Alstonville.

Bangalow are boosted by the return of Josh Cole, Jervis Foley and Luke Wakefield, who all missed the loss to Richmond Rovers last weekend.

Bluedogs coach Neil Fuller said his side was in positive spirits ahead of the do-or-die clash.

"We're fairly confident, our fate is in our own hands, we'll try to play our normal attack-minded game and see what happens,” he said.

"It's a crucial game for both sides. Realistically, we believe we need to win the next two games to make the five but it's the same for other teams.”

Alstonville will be without Joel Perkins, who picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in their loss to Lennox Head last weekend, with James Leslie likely to replace him in the starting line-up.

A win would put Alstonville within touching distance of just a second premier division finals appearance.

Head coach Andy Brown said to book their spot in another finals series would be massive for the club.

"It would mean a lot; probably because we've had a taste of it before we understand how much it means,” he said.

"It's not just for the players but for the club as well. It would be a pretty big thing for us; it's definitely not something that we take for granted.”

Brown said the surprise defeat at Lennox Head would only serve as extra motivation.

"We're excited and ready to go,” he said. "We need to put in a performance better than last Sunday and make sure that it's a performance good enough to take the three points.”

Elsewhere this afternoon, Lennox Head travels to Casino needing a win while hoping other results go their way to keep their finals hopes alive.

Tomorrow, premiers Rovers will look to extend their mammoth 15-point lead at the top of the table when they take on second-placed Byron Bay at Byron Bay.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Will mega channel to flood proof Lismore actually work?

    premium_icon Will mega channel to flood proof Lismore actually work?

    News WORKING out the best way of protecting Lismore from the next disaster flood is proving a diabolical exercise.

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    premium_icon There's a house for everyone, no matter your budget

    Property Lismore houses offer a home for all budgets

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Photos from the Ellangowan fire front

    premium_icon Photos from the Ellangowan fire front

    News Firefighters battle fires as the hot dry conditions continue

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
    Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    premium_icon Up to 'eight' potential buyers eye off Kimberley Kampers

    Business Former employees are owed more than $1 million

    • 18th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners