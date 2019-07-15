Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Star Wars is making its way to the NSW jobs market
Star Wars is making its way to the NSW jobs market
Careers

Visual effects company sets up in NSW

15th Jul 2019 12:53 PM

A DISNEY-owned visual effects company founded by Star Wars mastermind George Lucas will create more than 500 local jobs when it sets up a Sydney studio, the state government says.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday announced Industrial Light & Magic, which has been involved in Stars Wars, Pirates of the Caribbean and The Avengers films, had chosen NSW as its Australian base.

"Having the world's leading visual effects company now agreeing to set up here permanently and commit to teaching invaluable skills to hundreds of people in NSW is a big coup for our state," she said in a media release.

More Stories

disney jobs nsw jobs visual effects

Top Stories

    Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    premium_icon Heartbroken Ballina mum wants justice for son killed in jail

    Crime IT WAS the phone call no mother ever wants to receive -- a phone call from a policeman saying, "I've got some sad news".

    Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    premium_icon Pair accused of stashing drugs in fuel tank to face court

    Crime They allegedly had 12kg of cocaine in the car

    'Peaceful' protesters disrupt bypass work

    premium_icon 'Peaceful' protesters disrupt bypass work

    News WATCH: Work on the long-awaited bypass was due to start today

    Accidental crime writer returns to his hometown

    premium_icon Accidental crime writer returns to his hometown

    Community Crime pays for author of psychological thrillers