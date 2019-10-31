Visit the scariest Halloween house on the Northern Rivers

Every year Christine Morris makes a Halloween display at her Lennox St home in Casino and invites the public to view the display.

SOME people like to ignore the whole Halloween thing.

Not Christine Morris.

The 30 year old Casino woman goes wild with her decorating and almost turns her Lennox St home into a theme park.

There is a tunnel of webs and orange furry spiders at the entrance and further in the backyard lie graves, skeletons, witches, real animal skulls and baby doll heads as well as rogue hands and legs adorning every inch of the garden.

Christine is delighted tonight is Halloween.

The New Zealand woman lived at the Gold Coast where she decorated her house 30 years ago, and in the past six years has been providing ghostly entertainment for Casino.

Last year more than 400 people traipsed through the spider web tunnel into the backyard.

The display is open tonight from 5 pm, although, Christine said the best time to see the display is at 7pm, when the light effects have more impact.

"I get enjoyment from the kid's faces," Christine said.,

"Some of them are scared, some find it funny."

Children will come in and then run out, get their parents and come through the garden again, Christine said.

The neighbour calls her eccentric, and Christine doesn't mind. She spends months preparing the display and creates figures like the draping lady by spraying concrete onto dresses and positions her over a wooden box turned into a gravestone.

VISIT

Halloween night 5pm-9pm at 84 Lennox St, Casino. Free entry.