SPOOKY: Donna Starr-Walker will help to host the Halloween evening at the Haunted House in Goonellabah.
Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

by Cath Piltz
30th Oct 2018 11:00 PM
IS THIS Lismore's scariest house?

As part of their Halloween celebrations, one Goonellabah family will tonight open up their haunted house for trick or treating children and their parents.

Alan Sneath said the spooky house has more than 20 interactive displays.

Mr Sneath and guide for the evening, Donna Starr-Walker, are inviting families to explore the House of Halloween tonight from 5pm until 8pm, with bags of lollies and treats for those who dare.

An incredible Halloween themed experience has been created using film-props, zombies, vampires, skeletons, talking heads, witches, bats, spiders, moving books, moving holographic pictures, black cats, chess boards and gargoyles.

Be warned: You will be greeted by a gargoyle at the front entrance with glowing red eyes.

"It's so boring waiting for trick or treaters,” it says.

"Finally I have someone to talk to!”

The creature then erupts into maniacal laughter.

