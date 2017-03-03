Visionary plan for mountain bike park in Goonellabah

PUBLIC AMENITY: A map of the proposed mountain bike park in Captain Rous Park in Goonellabah.

AN EXCITING upgrade to an suburban park in Goonellabah is in the pipeline with a proposal by Lismore City Council to build a network of mountain bike trails on the site.

The proposed mountain bike park in Captain Rous Park would feature 3km of compacted dirt trails suitable for all ages and levels of riding ability.

The park is located off Hamley Rd near the corner of Rous Rd and Hamley Rd, just north of the Lismore Memorial Gardens.

A Lismore-based mountain bike club, Richmond River Riders Ltd, is working closely with Lismore City Council over the project.

All trees and the existing park features including the swing set, picnic tables, water bubbler and carpark would be kept.

Because Captain Rous Park is split in two by Hamley Rd, there would be safety features at both the north and south sites to ensure safe bike travel across the road.

A trail map sign would also be installed within the carpark area.

Under the council's Sport and Recreation Plan 2011-2021, it is aiming to improve sport and recreational opportunities by providing more walking and cycling paths, more cost-friendly activities and better parks.

The council notes that the proposal will complement the other cycleways proposed for development in the Goonellabah area and will provide opportunities for local residents to use bike trails within riding distance of their home.

The council is currently seeking feedback from the community, with a survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/rousbiketrail.

There will also be an information "coffee cart" at the park on Wednesday March 8, between 11-11.30am.