Vision Expo in Ballina

GUIDE Dogs NSW/ACT and Quantum RLV are coming to Ballina on May 11 to present a free expo on the latest low vision technologies.

The expo will offer visitors the opportunity to test drive new low vision aids and equipment from the leading companies in the sector.

Guide Dogs NSW/ACT Regional Manager Jeremy Hill said it is really important for people with low vision seek help early, but distance is often a key deterrent for patients seeking the best possible technology for their treatment.

"About one in seven Australians over the age of 50 has some evidence of macular degeneration, so it's important to let the community know there is equipment that can make reading brighter, bolder and easier to read,” Mr Hill said.

"Users of this technology are delighted that they can see photos of their families again.”

At this years expo, Quantum RLV is excited to launch their latest technology, OrCam MyEye.

OrCam MyEye is a smart camera that clips onto regular glasses frames and is designed to assist anyone who struggles to read or recognise objects.

"Just 10 years ago this product would have sounded like science fiction, but today it is a reality. We have people from 16 right through to 95 years of age who have found that OrCam is simple to use, and that it really works, opening up their world of reading again," Quantum RLV CEO Tim Connell said.

Other aids on display at the expo will include hand-held and desktop electronic magnifiers, lighting options, text-to-speech devices, digital audio books, screen reading software and Braille keyboards.