VIRUS UPDATE: coronavirus cases rise in Northern NSW

AS of March 27, three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed within the Northern NSW Local Health District. This brings the total number of cases in north eastern NSW to 25.

All three new cases are returned travellers from overseas and are now at home in isolation.

The Public Health Unit is following up on close contacts of the confirmed cases, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact.

They will be contacted daily to ensure that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus.

Current NNSWLHD cases include 16 that have acquired the virus overseas, two that have come into contact with a confirmed case or in a known cluster, two where the source of contact has not been identified, and five that are still under investigation.

Of the 22 confirmed cases, 19 are currently in self-isolation at home and two are in hospital. One person is considered to have recovered.

The symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, headache, runny nose, or shortness of breath. Anyone with symptoms should isolate themselves from others.

For advice and information about COVID-19 visit www.health.nsw.gov.au/Infectious/diseases/Pages/coronavirus.aspx

Residents of NSW can also call new the 24-hour COVID-19 hotline on 13 77 88 for advice and support on non-health related enquiries.

For health related advice, ask your GP, or phone HealthDirect on 1800 022 222.