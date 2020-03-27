Virus hot spots: Worst suburbs for COVID-19

A Sydney massage parlour owner, three staff members and a woman home who recently travelled home from Bali have become the first people charged with flouting quarantine orders under strict new policing powers to stop the spread of the virus.

The four arrests came after the state government released data showing cases of COVID-19 by suburb, plus a heat map showing clusters of infection hot spots.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Sydney's southeast has now jumped past 300 - cementing its unenviable status as the state's worst affected region.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in each surburb.

The massage parlour was caught operating when police from Sydney City command were patrolling the CBD to ensure people were complying with the state's strict isolation orders.

The police spotted the massage parlour on Sussex Street operating yesterday, and spoke to the female owner of the business.

She was fined $5000 and three of her staff members were also fined $1000.

In a separate incident, the 65-year old-woman arrived at Sydney International Airport on a flight from Bali last Saturday.

She was advised she was subject to a Public Health Order and was required to quarantine for a 14-day period, but police were told she wasn't sticking to the rules.

Police had attended her home in Lake Macquarie on Monday to warn her, before she was allegedly spotted leaving home again on Thursday.

Police fined her $1000.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott, said the rules could not be clearer and they applied to everyone.

Police have been following up on quaratined people. Picture: Matrix Media Group

"No one is above the law. If you decide to ignore a direction, you will be caught, and you may very well find yourself slapped with a hefty fine," Mr Elliott said.

"The fact that people are still not complying is the reason why we have police out in full force enforcing these directions.

"This behaviour is not only reckless and stupid, but potentially deadly."

NSW Police officers now have the additional power to issue Penalty Infringement Notices (PINs) to anyone found to be in contravention of a ministerial direction under the Public Health Act.

PINs carry on-the-spot fines of $1000 for individuals and $5000 for businesses.

