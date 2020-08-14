Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Virus found on frozen chicken wings

by Staff writers
14th Aug 2020 5:29 AM

 

 

Chinese health authorities have found traces of coronavirus in imported frozen chicken wings and on food packaging, local officials said Thursday.

The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said the public needed to take precautions around frozen food following the findings.

The warning came after a sample taken from frozen chicken wings that had arrived in the city from Brazil were reportedly found to have been contaminated by coronavirus.

Meanwhile samples from packaging of frozen shrimp from Ecuador sold in Xian also tested positive for the virus, local authorities there said.

The findings have led China to step up screening at ports and contact tracing, but all cases were negative so far, authorities claimed.

The move will spark fears the virus could spread on frozen food products after speculation this may have been possible due to the fact the virus can survive in cold temperatures.

The Brazilian embassy in Beijing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It is hard to say at which stage the frozen chicken got infected," said a China-based official at a Brazilian meat exporter.

 

coronaviruspromo
The role of frozen food in transmitting the virus is unclear. Picture: Karina Gift
The role of frozen food in transmitting the virus is unclear. Picture: Karina Gift

 

The role of frozen food and cold temperatures in potentially transmitting the virus has been in the spotlight this week as New Zealand probes the source of a mystery outbreak that began with a worker in a cold store facility.

However on Thursday Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters suggested the cluster may in fact be linked to a quarantine breach following reports he received from a journalist rather than any public health official.

The first cluster of COVID-19 cases in China was linked to a seafood market in Wuhan. Initial studies suggested the virus may have originated in a wild animal such as a pangolin that was sold there.

Originally published as Virus found on frozen chicken wings

More Stories

Show More
chicken wings coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health transmission virus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

        Premium Content JOBS: Business trying to employ ‘as many people as we can’

        News A LISMORE agribusiness established more than 40 years ago wants to give jobs to ‘as many locals’ as possible.

        Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        Premium Content Problems, safety concerns on new road after just two months

        News Boy reportedly “scared” and “shaking” because of speeding cars

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        WANTED BY POLICE: 'Help make our community safer'

        Crime Police are seeking help from the community to find Reece Latta

        'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog mauling

        Premium Content 'HORRIFIC ATTACK': $11,000 fine after fatal dog mauling

        News A staffordshire terrier responsible for killing a dachshund