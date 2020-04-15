Virus forces business changes ‘that we’ll keep’

Steve Klaassen from The Farmer's Plate is one of the Kyogle shops trading on Sunday. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

Steve Klaassen from The Farmer's Plate is one of the Kyogle shops trading on Sunday. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK

THE Farmer’s Plate owners Steve Klaassen and Belinda Carle have put everything into their Kyogle cafe including redecorating the seating area and outside garden.

Then coronavirus hit and no one could sit in their revamped areas.

They were forced to diversify their business and have been so successful they have employed four more staff to help with home deliveries and have a new app for the business.

Mr Klaassen said he was excited about the changes.

“There are things we’re doing now that we wouldn't have thought of four weeks ago,” he said.

One of those new things is the Farmer’s Plate app where customers can view their menu.

That’s another things that's changed — the menu

We do burgers, pasta, fish and grazing plates now,” Mr Klaassen said.

Everything is freshly cooked and delivered to within a 15km radius of Kyogle.

They also deliver alcohol, fruit and veg, bread and eggs.

“We do a welfare check on those over seventies who are self isolating,” Mr Klaassen said.

They’ll include the local paper as something extra for customers.

Mr Klaassen didn't want to close the cafe because he wanted to keep his staff employed and is thrilled he has been able to hire people who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

With up to 40 orders a day, The Farmer’s Plate is busier than ever.