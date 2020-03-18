Virus causes travel agency collapse and 1000 owed $2.5m

A travel agency has collapsed, with the coronavirus-caused downturn in the industry the last straw for the business, leaving customers out of pocket.

AN ADVENTURE company offering tours to the most spectacular parts of Queensland has collapsed due to the coronavirus, leaving more than 1000 travellers out of pocket up to $2.5 million.

Brisbane's MTG Group, trading as Adventure Free Tours, fell into liquidation on March 11 after a series of external events limited cashflow.

It is understood coronavirus was the final straw for the tourism company, which had been battered by cyclones and bushfires earlier in the season.

Liquidator Chris Baskerville of Jirsch Sutherland said the travel agency owed money to customers and clients.

"We estimate over 1000 creditors including customers who placed forward bookings and suppliers to the company, including tour providers," he said.

"We estimate total debts of between $1.5 million and $2.5 million."

Mr Baskerville said MTG Group director Matthew Geldard blamed cyclones, bushfires and the coronavirus for the collapse.

Mr Geldard could not be reached for comment.

Adventure Free Tours was founded in 2009 and booked tours to some of the most spectacular parts of Queensland including Fraser Island, the Great Barrier Reef and the outback.

It also provided tours to other destinations around Australia.

Mr Baskerville, who has more than 15 years' experience in corporate and personal insolvency matters, said MTG Group was the first tourist operator he signed as a result of the coronavirus.

"I dare say, there are more in his position," he said.