Virtual museum exhibition to celebrate locals living with disability

Oral history interviewers and participants in Untold Stories: living with ability discuss the project. Left to right: Jo Kijas, Suzy Hudson (and Cooper), Karen Collins and Milena Morrow. (Please note this photo was taken before the COVID-19 crisis, so there is no social distancing).

Oral history interviewers and participants in Untold Stories: living with ability discuss the project. Left to right: Jo Kijas, Suzy Hudson (and Cooper), Karen Collins and Milena Morrow. (Please note this photo was taken before the COVID-19 crisis, so there is no social distancing).

With our favourite exhibitions still under lock and key this week, Tweed Regional Museum will be releasing a special digital exhibition in celebration of International Museum Day.

This Monday (May 18), the exhibition ‘Untold Stories: Living with Ability’ will be launched at 8am, capturing a diverse range of stories from ordinary people whose rich life experiences include living with disability.

In light of this year’s theme, ‘museums for equality, diversity and inclusion’, participants in this project generously allowed the Museum to record and share their stories through audio, video and text.

The project was originally displayed in 2017 at Tweed Regional Museum Murwillumbah and it has been renewed as an online exhibition.

“We are delighted to be able to launch the online version of this exhibition. It’s our first digital exhibition and we hope it will bring these stories to a much wider audience,” said Museum Director Judy Kean.

“It is no small thing to allow large parts of your life story to be recorded and used as the basis for a public exhibition.”

“To do so in the community in which you live, in order to enable others to better understand experiences and issues which they would otherwise not have a ‘window’ to, is especially generous.”

“One of the most striking aspects of this project has been that while each person’s experience of disability is significant and sometimes life changing, it’s just one part of a much bigger richer story often characterised by survival, adventure, academic and sporting achievement, love, advocacy, spirituality, generosity, tenacity, and much more.”

“Tracy Barrell, Una Cowdroy, Jan Cronly, Suzy Hudson, Bev Larsson, Ally Page, Nicole Randolph, Bill and Yvonne Trenear have allowed us to share their story and we’re very grateful for their ongoing commitment to the project and their generosity.”

The online exhibition is part of Council’s Together Tweed initiative and is designed to keep the community connected to discovering local history during the COVID-19 shutdown.

The online exhibition will be available on the Museum’s website museum.tweed.nsw.gov.au.