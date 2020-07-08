Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETURN: Virgin Airlines returned to the runways of Ballina Airport on Tuesday.
RETURN: Virgin Airlines returned to the runways of Ballina Airport on Tuesday.
News

Virgin’s return makes Ballina the second busiest airport

Adam Daunt
8th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

VIRGIN Airlines has returned to the runaways of Ballina Airport for the first time since March.

The Sydney flight touched down at Australia's 'second busiest airport' on Tuesday, with the airline setto deliver three weekly direct Sydney flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

With Virgin Airlines back to business, Ballina Byron Gateway Airport manager Julie Stewart said the airport was as busy as it's ever been with most services operating.

"It's so wonderful and so exciting to have Virgin back in our airport, we welcome them with open arms and it's a fantastic day for us," she said.

"It certainly feels that way, I believe with a number of flights happening at major airports, potentially we are one of the busiest."

Ballina has become the second busiest airline in Australia behind Cairns and Ms Stewart said air travel was a terrific way to go, even during COVID-19.

"We've got all our airlines back that we had prior to COVID-19, in actual fact we've got one extra (QantasLink)," Ms Stewart said.

"The airports a very safe place to travel from.

"We're practising COVID-safe practices, we're sticking with our compliance from the Aviation and Transport Security Program and the CASA regulations (Civil Aviation Safety Authority)."

 

SHOWER: Virgin receives a celebratory shower upon arrival at Ballina Airport
SHOWER: Virgin receives a celebratory shower upon arrival at Ballina Airport

 

Ballina Shire Mayor David Wright said it was heartening to have such a major airline back supporting the area.

"Virgin has been very strong with us since they started and they've really supported us and we want to support them," he said.

"It's quite surprising to find out we're the second busiest airport, I think that shows that people want to come here but it shows we're prepared, a lot of our businesses didn't close our airport didn't close," Cr Wright said.

Cr Wright said Ballina was an ideal holiday destination which was set to grow in the years to come.

"They see this as one of their biggest markets, certainly in regional NSW … at the moment the way the forecast is it's just going to get bigger and better," he said.

"I can just see the airport growing exponentially in the years to come."

ballina ballina airport northernriversbusiness northernriverscommunity northernriverscoronavirus
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sad recovery: Teen girl was trapped in car 6m under water

        premium_icon Sad recovery: Teen girl was trapped in car 6m under water

        News SIX people will be considered for bravery awards after they tried to save a girl who drove a car into the river at South Ballina.

        Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        premium_icon Former Lismore mayor tied up in ‘very significant dispute’

        News THE dispute arose during the repossession of a Northern Rivers property.

        Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        premium_icon Drivers caught speeding, fishtailing near children on beach

        News POLICE and council rangers have cracked down on bad behaviour on a stretch of the...

        Meet the scientist working on a revolutionary new vaccine

        premium_icon Meet the scientist working on a revolutionary new vaccine

        News THE former Casino resident is helping to develop a vaccine that could prevent...