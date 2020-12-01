Virgin adds nearly 80,000 new seats

Virgin Australia says it will add 78,000 seats per week by January

Virgin Australia is expecting close to 80,000 additional seats will be added to its east coast flight routes by January 2021.

As Queensland opens its borders to Victoria and Sydney on Tuesday, the country's second airline carrier says it is anticipating an extra 78,000 seats per week will be available on flights between the three major eastern capital cities.

With coronavirus restrictions easing across most of the nation, Virgin said it believes its capacity will be at 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

It also noted on Tuesday flights from Victoria and NSW to Queensland are at near capacity, with high demand stretching through for the rest of the month.

Virgin Australia chief executive Jayne Hrdlicka said the decision by the Queensland government to open borders will mean families will be able to reunite for the holiday season.

Virgin Australia says flights on Tuesday to Queensland are at near capacity. Picture: Brendan Radke

"We're seeing strong demand throughout December across all of our Queensland services from Victoria and New South Wales, so we know many Australians have been itching to visit Queensland to reunite with their loved-ones or do business," Ms Hrdlicka said.

"The broader economic contribution that open borders will bring cannot be underestimated in what has been the most difficult year for many businesses, particularly in the tourism and hospitality industries."

Known as the Golden Triangle, the Brisbane - Sydney - Melbourne flight corridor is one of the busiest flight routes in the world.

Virgin said it will reopen its Sydney and Melbourne lounges on December 15 and will also offer flexible bookings until March 31 because of the pandemic.

"We have always advocated for the safe reopening of borders and we thank the Queensland Government for their actions in helping to reconnect the nation ahead of Christmas," Ms Hrdlicka said.

Originally published as Virgin adds nearly 80,000 new seats