Virgin adds flights ahead of summer
Virgin adds flights ahead of Qld border opening

by Hayden Johnson
28th Oct 2020 9:44 AM
Virgin Australia's will reintroduce regional services and expand frequencies to key holiday destinations ahead of the summer holidays and an expected Queensland border opening.

The airline will reintroduce its five-time weekly service between Brisbane and Emerald and twice-weekly service between Brisbane-Alice Springs.

Flights between Brisbane and Hamilton Island will increase to ten services per week while flights to Adelaide will return three times each day.

Virgin Australia Group Chief Commercial Officer John MacLeod said the flight increase came ahead of summer, when Queenslanders could visit loved ones and Australian businesses while international travel remains suspended.

"The expansion of our network to include Emerald and an additional route into Alice Springs recognises our longstanding commitment to regional Australia and will deliver choice and convenience for those communities and businesses," he said.

"The increased frequencies to Byron Bay (from Sydney), Hamilton Island and Adelaide will help the tourism industry to get back on its feet."

 

New routes announced by Virgin on October 28, 2020
Virgin Australia said its Passenger Promise program would give customers the flexibility to change bookings until January 31.

"We know that some travellers may be uncertain because of COVID-19 and changing border restrictions which is why we've taken a number of steps to protect traveller's health and wellbeing as well as their booking," Mr MacLeod said.

 

 

 

 

