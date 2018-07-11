Kohli called out ahead of Australia tour

Virat Kohli smashed four centuries and averaged 86.50 during his last Test tour of Australia.

Virat Kohli smashed four centuries and averaged 86.50 during his last Test tour of Australia.

Virat Kohli announced himself as one of the world's best batsmen on his last Test tour of Australia, where he smashed four centuries and averaged 86.50.

But an Australian star bowling duo - one past, one present - believe the Indian captain's luck Down Under has run out.

Key quick Pat Cummins made the bold prediction on Tuesday that Kohli won't make a single triple-figure score in India's upcoming tour of Australia, while cricket legend Glenn McGrath said the 29-year-old will be helpless to stop a series whitewash.

"My brave, bold prediction; I'd say I think Virat Kohli is not going to get a hundred and we're going to knock them off over here," Cummins said.

McGrath agreed with Cummins' series prediction, saying the hosts would win 4-0 and reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia lost in India in 2017.

Australia held the trophy prior to that series after a hard-fought, 2-0 series win at home in 2014/15.

Australia claimed victory despite the impressive efforts of Kohli, who consistently made headlines with his fiery attitude and equally explosive batting performances.

McGrath agreed with Cummins’ series prediction, saying the hosts would win 4-0.

He made back-to-back centuries in Adelaide that series, before scoring 169 at the MCG and 147 in Sydney.

McGrath said on Tuesday that Kohli should be Australia's top priority, as keeping him subdued will have a "big effect" on the series.

"I want to see Australians put pressure on Kohli and just see how he handles it," the 563 Test wicket legend said.

"It's going to be a good, hard, tough series. Kohli has got a bit of an aggressive attitude but showed last time he was out here he's not going to take a backward step."

Kohli has been involved in several fiesty encounters with Australian players, notably in 2017 when he opted to take a bye while wicketkeeper Matthew Wade was down injured.

He has also previously stated that he will never be friends with any Australian players due to a long list of incidents.

India is yet to win a Test series in Australia, but registered three draws in 1981, 1985 and 2003.

The series kicks off on December 6 in Adelaide.