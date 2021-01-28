Viral Bernie Sanders meme goes X-rated

A viral meme of Bernie Sanders bundled up against the cold at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration has now been turned into an adults-only film.

A viral meme of Bernie Sanders bundled up against the cold at US President Joe Biden’s inauguration has now been turned into an adults-only film.

An OnlyFans star has done the unthinkable, turning the popular Bernie Sanders meme into an X-rated film.

Elle Hell, an adult entertainer and OnlyFans creator, shared the bizarre video on Pornhub earlier this week, which shows her sexing up the once-wholesome Sanders meme.

She even uses the Democratic Senator's iconic recycled mittens as a sexual prop, according to Vice.

Sanders, a former candidate for US president, unexpectedly stole the show while attending the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, turning up in a casual winter coat and large mittens.

The image of the high-profile Democrat looking bored, cranky and dowdy while attending the momentous political event was quickly turned into hundreds of thousands of memes.

But the OnlyFans star is the first to sex up the historic moment.

Elle Hell has made a NSFW version of the Bernie Sanders meme.

Vice, which was kind enough to watch the NSFW video, reported that in the footage Elle says to the camera: "Too many hardworking Americans are working two, three jobs just to make ends meet.

"I think Americans should be able to work one job to take care of things."

Let's just say, the job she wanted taken care of was sexual in nature.

Elle said she is a supporter of Sanders, and wanted the Democratic Senator to become the leader during both the 2016 and 2020 primaries.

"Bernie's priorities for the country align strongest with mine out of any candidate I have experienced since adulthood," she said.

Elle said she already owned the Bernie-style mittens, and was given them as a gift.

"Not the same pattern as Bernie's but certainly the same aura," she said, adding she borrowed the jacket from her partner.

"The green jacket has been a longstanding piece of my partner's wardrobe - 10+ years old."

