Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Photographer Dylan Robinson (right) and reporter Eliza Barr (centre) are seen after a confrontation at the press conference. Picture: Joel Carrett
Photographer Dylan Robinson (right) and reporter Eliza Barr (centre) are seen after a confrontation at the press conference. Picture: Joel Carrett
Politics

Violent scenes at Fraser Anning political event

by Adella Beaini
26th Apr 2019 12:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has been arrested after an alleged assault on a journalist and cameraman from The Daily Telegraph in Cronulla this morning.

The incident happened during Senator Fraser Anning's press conference at Dunningham Park as he was announcing his candidate for Cook Peter Kelly.

Senator Fraser Anning speaks to the media at Dunningham Park at Cronulla. Picture: Joel Carrett
Senator Fraser Anning speaks to the media at Dunningham Park at Cronulla. Picture: Joel Carrett

 

Dylan Robinson (left) and reporter Eliza Barr after the altercation. Picture: Joel Carrett
Dylan Robinson (left) and reporter Eliza Barr after the altercation. Picture: Joel Carrett

Shortly after, a 19-year-old man got into a confrontation with the photographer before getting into a physical fight and ripping his shirt.

It understood plain clothed officers were monitoring the event, before they swooped in and arrested the young man just after 10am who was taken to Sutherland Police Station.

MORE TO COME

editors picks fraser anning racism

Top Stories

    24 missions in 4 days: Busy time for rescue chopper

    24 missions in 4 days: Busy time for rescue chopper

    News IT WAS one of the busiest weekends on record for the helicopter service.

    Sun peeps out from behind clouds, but how long will it last?

    premium_icon Sun peeps out from behind clouds, but how long will it last?

    Weather A mixed bag of weather conditions forecast for the next week

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:59 PM
    HOUSE FIRE: Forensic investigations under way at Casino

    premium_icon HOUSE FIRE: Forensic investigations under way at Casino

    Breaking Police said it appeared the blaze was suspicious

    Community protests over Labor's latest gas pipeline promise

    premium_icon Community protests over Labor's latest gas pipeline promise

    Politics "It would make the Adani mine look small in comparison.”

    • 26th Apr 2019 2:00 PM