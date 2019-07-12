Menu
He is expected to remain in the diversionary program until next year.
Crime

Violent incident at Girards Hill puts man in diversion

Liana Turner
by
12th Jul 2019 12:00 AM
A MAN who recklessly wounded another in a Girards Hill incident last year has been accepted into a diversion program.

Jye Manning Brown, 20, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from custody on Monday.

He's been held on remand over the November incident in which he recklessly wounded a person, an offence he pleaded guilty to last month.

In court, Magistrate David Heilpern confirmed he'd read a copy of a report considering Brown's suitability for Tabulam-based diversion program Balund-a.

The DPP prosecutor said he may remain in the program until January 25 next year, if he completes it.

Mr Heilpern warned Mr Brown to make the most of the diversionary opportunity.

"If you'll leave ... there'll be a trust deficit in relation to any other programs, are we clear?” he asked Brown.

Brown replied: "Yeah”.

The matter will be briefly mentioned before the court later this month, when Brown will be excused if he remains at Balund-a.

Lismore Northern Star

