Violent ice incidents 'too frequent' on the Northern Rivers

EVIL EFFECTS: A glass pipe, commonly used by ice addicts to vaporise the drug before inhalation.

AN INQUIRY into the drug ice has heard about the far-reaching impact the illicit drug has had on not only the user but also their family, the broader community and the police.

The first day of the two-day Special Commission of Inquiry into the Drug Ice at Lismore Courthouse heard from Richmond Police District Superintendent Toby Lindsay about the effects his officers have suffered as a result of dealing with the aggressive nature of people under the influence of crystal methamphetamine, which is commonly known as ice.

Supt Lindsay referred to a recent incident where police were called to Woodburn after community members alerted them to a suspected trespassing matter.

Supt Lindsay said during this particular incident two officers and a member of the community were injured after they tried to apprehend the accused trespasser, who was suspected to be under the influence of ice at the time of the incident.

While Supt Lindsay said incidents similar to the Woodburn case only tend to occur about once a month, he indicated the level of mental and physical stress on his officers was concerning.

"Attending such violent incidents over the course of the career has proved to provide trauma to our police,” Supt Lindsay said.

"Monthly is too frequent. One incident like this is too frequent in my mind.”

Counsel Assisting Nick Kelly told the commission people living in rural and remote areas are 2.5 times more likely to use methamphetamines than those living in cities.

Several people, including those have used methamphetamines and families impacted by the drug, have given evidence privately to the commission prior to the public hearing in Lismore on Tuesday.

Mr Kelly said the inquiry had heard about the addictive nature of these drugs and the reasons why users had taken the drug, including using for work related pressures and enhancing sexual experience.

Mr Kelly also referred to the impact the drug has had on the local indigenous community and through the private witness statements many people expressed their frustration at the lack of services for indigenous people suffering from methamphetamine use.

"Despite that frustration, he members expressed their hope that this inquiry can generate change so future generations can seek the help lacking for those people now,” Mr Kelly said.

The commission will be visiting other regional centres between now and July - Nowra, East Maitland, Dubbo and Broken Hill.