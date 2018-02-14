Violent arrest of naked teen to be investigated

AN INDEPENDENT state body is leading a probe into Byron Bay police, after complaints about the violent arrest of a naked teenager at the tourist hotspot last month.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) has confirmed it would investigate the circumstances that led to the arrest of a naked, 16-year-old boy in a Byron Bay laneway on January 11.

Inquiries would also be made into the conduct of the four police officers involved, who were filmed pinning down the allegedly drug-affected teenager who appeared to be struck with a baton.

In a statement, the commission said the decision to investigate the incident was made after "a number of complaints" had been received by members of the public.

Since it began in July last year, the commission's role is centralised on the investigation and oversight of police actions involving possible misconduct and maladministration.

The commission's probe comes just two days after new footage emerged of a beach arrest where an 18-year-old woman was allegedly knocked unconscious by a female police officer.

But police allege that the officer acted in self-defence after the teenager attempted to bite her while be escorted from a stretch of beach near Byron Bay's The Wreck on Monday afternoon.

Protests against police actions were held in Byron Bay yesterday as footage of the beach arrest went viral on social media and made national headlines.

Bangalow woman, Adaja Black has led the campaign criticising police in the past week sparked by the footage of the beach and laneway arrests.

Last week, Ms Black stood outside the Byron Bay police station with three signs protesting against what she believed was the excessive force used by four police officers when arresting the 16-year-old youth.

Complaints can be made to the LECC via its website.