Police up the ante as social isolation inflames violence

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin assures constituents that emergency services have increased efforts to protect victims of domestic and family violence.

VICTIMS of domestic violence on the Northern Rivers are being assured that police and frontline services are ready to support them and their families as NSW continues to respond to the coronavirus threat.

Many have expressed concern that social isolation laws may trap victims of domestic violence at home with their abusers.

Following a recent survey of domestic and family violence (DFV) services in NSW, Women's Safety NSW have warned that coronavirus isolation has prompted an increase in the demand for DFV services.

"Not only are we seeing increased client numbers in more locations, we're also seeing instances where the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to more extreme violence and abuse as well as cases where violence is erupting in relationships for the first time," said Hayley Foster, Women's Safety NSW chief executive officer.

"Frontline women's domestic violence workers have told us that the number one priority right now is to resource them to effectively transition to a remote service model [working from home], followed by additional staffing capacity to help deal with the increasing number of highly complex cases coming through," said Ms Foster.

"I'm afraid we can't spend weeks planning this. The sector is under pressure right now."

Lismore MP Janelle Saffin has said that any of her constituents experiencing domestic violence should not hesitate to seek help and support at this time.

"If you are in danger or in an emergency call Triple Zero (000)," she said.

"If you are in need of support services, such as housing or counselling, hard-working frontline services are also available to help those suffering domestic violence.

Ms Saffin said there is an associated risk domestic and family violence will increase as the community is asked to comply with social distancing directions and self-isolation.

"No person should in live in fear of violence and I urge people to seek the help they need when it is safe to do so," she said.

Ms Saffin added that police have increased efforts to combat violence in the home, including more proactive operations to enforce protection orders.

"Police will continue to conduct thousands of Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO) compliance checks to keep victims safe."

NSW Police Force Domestic Violence Corporate Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Mark Jones, said police are monitoring rates of domestic violence.

"High-risk and repeat offenders are being targeted by specially trained police to ensure that all orders are strictly followed and complied with and offenders are arrested if violence is detected."

"Police are also able to vary existing interim or final ADVOs if we know that violence is escalating, without needing to first go to court, so victims are immediately protected."

"NSW Police are working together with government agencies, including NSW Health, to ensure there is no increased health risk to the community in the current environment."

