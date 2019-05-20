Viola! French film festival is back

STARS: A still from Le Grand Bain ( Sink or Swim ).

STARS: A still from Le Grand Bain ( Sink or Swim ).

FRENCH Films are coming to Ballina for the 2018 Alliance Franciase Cote du Nord French Film Festival. This year's film program includes:

Le Grand Bain (Sink or Swim) - A 2018 drama comedy rated M.

A group of 40-somethings in mid-life crises form a local, males-only synchronised swimming team. Amidst ridicule they embark on a journey that sees each one of them rebuild some sense of their self-worth. On Friday, May 24, 6.30pm.

Claire Darling - A 2018 drama comedy rated M.

Millionaire Claire (Catherine Deneuve) lays all of her worldly objects on the front lawn determined to sell everything.

Bystanders and opportunistic neighboursfight over the ridiculously under-priced antiques as each object stirs vivid memories for Claire of her flamboyant life.

Her long-estranged daughter Marie (Chiara Mastroianni) arrives, determined to stop the proceedings by any means. On Saturday, May 25, 2pm.

Pupille (in Safe Hands) - A 2018 drama rated M.

Abandoned at birth, baby Theo's future lies in the hands of the Child Welfare Services.

Jean, no stranger to the foster system, has the responsibility of looking after Theo. Meanwhile Alice, unable to become a mother, is ready to welcome a child.

Their paths will cross, blending the journey of Jean and the rest of the team along the way. On Saturday, May 24, from 5pm.

Photo De Famille (Family Photo) - A 2018 film rated M.

Sibling battles with moments of burgeoning romance and touching reconciliation.

Three adult siblings are thrown together at their grandfather's funeral.

Their long separated parents have done nothing to strengthen the bonds of the family, but they will be forced to come together to decide 'What to do with Granny?'. On Sunday, May 26, from 2pm.

L'Incroyable Histoire Du Facteur Cheval (The Ideal Palace) - A 2018 film rated PG.

South of France 1879, Joseph Cheval revels in the solitude of his 20-mile postal route, daydreaming of the world he sees through postcards he delivers.

Cheval picksup stones during his mail rounds and carries them home.

When his daughter is born he sets about buildingthe Palais Ideal, still regarded as an extraordinary example of naïve architecture in France. Based on a true story. On Sunday, May 26, from 5pm.

At Ballina Fair Cinemas from May 24 to 26. Visit ballinafaircinemas.com.au.