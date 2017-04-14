Vintage Trouble: Best dressed frontman demands attention

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay.

THE jury will be out until Madness take the Mojo stage on Sunday night, but for now, Vintage Trouble take the biscuit as the best dressed band of Bluesfest 2017: three-piece suits, a Doc Holliday drummer in ruffled shirt and bow tie, tab collars, cuff-links! Vocalist Ty Taylor resplendent in a perfectly-cut silver suit.

The gentlemanly demeanour extended to a round of courteous on-stage handshaking before they got down to business with a compellingly percussive RnB attack that got the crowd jumping.

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Taylor was soon making like a latter day James Brown, literally floored by the force of the skilful band's retro blues, soul and rock'n'roll firepower, pirouetting and twirling the mike cord like a lasso.

Later, buoyed by gorgeous slabs of slide from Nalle Colt's black Gretsch on the infectious Run Like the River, he headed through the delighted punters to mount the mixing desk and crowd surf all the way back to the stage.

It was precarious at times: "When someone's coming at you with their mike, put your camera down for a second," he scolded the audience members who had nearly let him hit the deck.

"I love you but you gotta pay attention."

The well-paced show moved from powerhouse to mellow, from guitar driven rock to tender falsetto, with plenty of chat, including a story about doing 'shrooms in Venice Beach, California, followed by the song that emerged from that experience, Doin' What You were Doin', a smooth and soulful call for forgiveness and a laying down of arms and alarms.

Vintage Trouble perform at Bluesfest 2017 at the Mojo Tent at Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Another Man's Words struck a similar chord with all band members providing luscious backing harmonies; on 2012's Nobody Told Me we were treated to some very tasty keyboard work, with sweet echoes of the luminous Al Green.

They bowed out like gentlemen, having demonstrated that it's more than clothes that maketh the man.

Vintage trouble will perform again at Crossroads stage today from 6pm

by Digby Hildreth