Vintage lovers hunt for gold

CASHED UP FROM COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Local musician and business owner Emma Gash hits Brunswick heads to de-clutter and sell some vintage bargains Amber Gibson

IT WAS that time of year again when Brunswick Heads attracts vintage lovers far and wide to attend Old & Gold Festival in support of small business and second-hand trade.

On Saturday, even Amanuael Visser, a local singer from The Voice was on the hunt for jeans and a 'cool coat'.

"I have friends who live in Brunswick and they told me about it because they know I love vintage clothing and we thought it would be a fun morning to come out and buy some cool vintage clothes,” Mr Visser said.

Mr Visser browsed the clothes of long term vintage shop owner Flora Pasinetti whose temporary stall attracted a huge crowd.

"I get my clothes from all over the place, Melbourne, Gold Coast, Queensland,” Ms Pasinetti said.

"It's just such a great event, lots of people, lots of friends coming down and everyone comes out of the woodworks and people are hunters and gatherers,” Ms Pasinetti said.

"This is my fifth year here and this is my spot, out the front of Rosa's shop.”

Kundalini Rose known as Rosa lives on Fingal St and loves being apart of beloved festival.

"I really encourage locals to keep it old way,” Ms Rose said.

"That's what Old & Gold does, brings everyone together the old way through markets, houses, shops, garage sales, getting rid of stuff, exchanging, trading and keeping it real without the commercialism.”