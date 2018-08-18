Vintage charm drives 1968 International ute pick

MY RIDE: Andrew Jackson says his 1968 International C1100 utility takes him back to his childhood.

RECENTLY, Bli Bli's Andrew Jackson went looking at caravans. He came home with the van, and a brilliantly original 1968 International ute.

1 Are you a vintage/veteran or latest model lover?

Vintage - love the old cars.

2 What was your first car or motorbike?

Datsun 200B wagon (1978?).

3 How much did it cost?

$3000.

4 What is your fondest memory of a car or drive you took?

Suzuki Mighty Boy - fun, cool little car.

5 What is your current vehicle?

1968 International C1100 utility.

6 What do you love about it?

It takes me back to my childhood because I used to drive its bigger brother on our family farm and it's what I learned to drive in.

The 1968 International C1100 utility. Patrick Woods

7 How long have you had the car and where was it sourced?

Only three months. We went to the owner's property here on the coast (Hunchy) as we were interested in a vintage caravan for sale and saw the truck. In the end, we came home with my wife the owner of the 1968 Olympic caravan and I the owner of the 1968 International as a package.

8 Tell us about what's under the metal and are there any modifications?

The only modification is that it has been lowered, otherwise pretty stock standard.

9 What makes your car so special?

The man, Len, we purchased it from, we had only known him for two days but felt that we had known him a lifetime. It brings back childhood memories, right down to the smell and sound.

10 How often do you drive your car?

As often as I can. This usually means mainly on weekends or the odd evening date night with my wife.

11 Mostly pleasure and personal use or business?

Definitely pleasure as usually the purpose of the drive is the drive.

12 Does it have a name and have you personalised it?

The previous owner put personalised plates on it (CIIOO).

13 Do you work on your own car or get it maintained at a garage, manufacturer or specialist?

Work on my own vehicle.

14 What will your next car/bike be?

Not sure, but hope to hang on to this one for years to come. Perhaps capture another part of my past with an old Suzuki Mighty Boy?

15 If you could buy any vehicle in the world, what would it be?

Not sure. Maybe if I win the lotto I'll get back to you.

AT A GLANCE

MODEL 1968 International C1100 Utility.

ENGINE Factory inline six-cylinder petrol 6-281, generating maximum power of 105kW (141 horsepower), 4630cc (282 cubic inches), bore 96.838mm (3.8125 inches), stroke 104.775mm (4.1250 inches).

TRANSMISSION Four-speed manual, rear-wheel drive.

BRAKES Four-wheel power disc brakes.

OWNER Andrew Jackson

DETAILS The 281 was a lighter duty engine fitted to smaller trucks in the range.