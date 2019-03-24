Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Not your average bike: Doug Hampson stands with his prize possession, an Excelsior 1953 R3 Roadmaster.
Not your average bike: Doug Hampson stands with his prize possession, an Excelsior 1953 R3 Roadmaster. Amber Gibson
News

Vintage bikes on show

Amber Gibson
by
24th Mar 2019 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOUG Hampson found a two-wheeled treasure in Lismore 15 years ago and yesterday he gave vintage motorcycle enthusiasts the opportunity to check it out.

The 4th Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club's (NRCMC) Show 'n' Shine event welcomed members to roll in to Alstonville Plaza carpark and show off their motorbikes.

Event organiser Ian Mackey said "this is a chance for all our club members to get their bikes out and show them off for the year and while we're at it, raise funds for the Cancer Council Support Group.”

The public attending viewed bikes displayed by over 120 members.

Mr Hampson, has been a member of the club for over 26 years and was part of the eight members who formed the NRCMC.

"We just wanted to form a club to keep the old bikes still going,” Mr Hampson said.

His classic bike, a Excelsior 1953 R3 Road master, is something special.

Mr Hampson brought the bike frame 15 years ago from Lismore Swap and restored it to its original condition with handmade parts.

"I had to hand make everything myself, from photos,” Mr Hampson said.

"Virtually every little part on it, you can't buy anywhere in the world.

"I believe it's the only one in Australia and there are only two in England left.”

Mr Hampson said a lot of vintage bikes like this have come out of the woodwork since starting the club.

alstonville plaza motorbikes northern rivers classic motorcycle club show 'n' shine
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man, 20, rescued after falling from cliff face

    premium_icon Man, 20, rescued after falling from cliff face

    News Patient is stable after critical head injury.

    BEACH RESCUES: The North Coast's dramatic statistics

    premium_icon BEACH RESCUES: The North Coast's dramatic statistics

    News Water rescues this summer saw lifeguards run off their feet

    Woman rescued from Mt Warning by helicopter

    premium_icon Woman rescued from Mt Warning by helicopter

    News Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter responded to the call

    14 fantastic things to do this week

    premium_icon 14 fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On From a tribal fundraiser to drag racing