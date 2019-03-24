Vintage bikes on show

Not your average bike: Doug Hampson stands with his prize possession, an Excelsior 1953 R3 Roadmaster.

DOUG Hampson found a two-wheeled treasure in Lismore 15 years ago and yesterday he gave vintage motorcycle enthusiasts the opportunity to check it out.

The 4th Northern Rivers Classic Motorcycle Club's (NRCMC) Show 'n' Shine event welcomed members to roll in to Alstonville Plaza carpark and show off their motorbikes.

Event organiser Ian Mackey said "this is a chance for all our club members to get their bikes out and show them off for the year and while we're at it, raise funds for the Cancer Council Support Group.”

The public attending viewed bikes displayed by over 120 members.

Mr Hampson, has been a member of the club for over 26 years and was part of the eight members who formed the NRCMC.

"We just wanted to form a club to keep the old bikes still going,” Mr Hampson said.

His classic bike, a Excelsior 1953 R3 Road master, is something special.

Mr Hampson brought the bike frame 15 years ago from Lismore Swap and restored it to its original condition with handmade parts.

"I had to hand make everything myself, from photos,” Mr Hampson said.

"Virtually every little part on it, you can't buy anywhere in the world.

"I believe it's the only one in Australia and there are only two in England left.”

Mr Hampson said a lot of vintage bikes like this have come out of the woodwork since starting the club.