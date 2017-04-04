23°
Vinnies launch flood appeal for Northern Rivers

4th Apr 2017 11:42 AM
The cleanup begins on Hunter Street in Lismore.
The cleanup begins on Hunter Street in Lismore.

THE St Vincent de Paul Society NSW will be reopening their assistance office and have launched a flood appeal for the Northern Rivers.

The office located at 3-4, 73 Magellan St in Lismore will reopen from 10am tomorrow to provide support to local residents following the devastating flooding of the Wilson River and Leycester Creek. Assistance in other local towns is also available.

Michael Timbrell, Executive Officer of the Lismore Central Council, said Vinnies members, volunteers and employees will be there for people in crisis to help them recover by providing financial assistance and food, clothing and household items.

"It is estimated the recovery and clean-up bill for the region will run into the millions but the impact on the local community cannot be measured," Mr Timbrell said.

"We have experienced the largest flood peak in Lismore since 1974. This is a traumatic event for everyone in the area who have watched their homes, livelihoods and crops disappear in front of them. Our own shop has been has been extensively damaged.

"Because we have Vinnies members living and working in these communities we are here for the long-haul. We are here to help people rebuild their lives in every way possible for as long as they need financial and emotional assistance.

"In the difficult weeks and months ahead the long term impact of the floods will start to hit home. Vinnies will be there not only with on-the-ground assistance but also with compassion and friendship."

Other assistance offices in flood affected areas in the Northern Rivers region are:

Murwillumbah: 4/132 Main Street

Tweed Heads: Unit 9, 25 Industry Drive

Please call 02 6621 5835 for opening hours or to make an appointment.

To make a financial donation to the Society's Northern Rivers Flood Appeal please visit www.vinnies.org.au and click on Northern Rivers Flood Appeal, call 13 18 12 or send your donation to PO Box 5, Petersham NSW 2049. Donations can also be made at any Vinnies Shop in NSW.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore flood northern rivers flood appeal northern rivers natural disaster st vincent de paul

