Vinnies fed up with bin shenanigans

CRACKING DOWN: Vinnies in Ballina will be cracking down on those who dump rubbish at the charity's bins in Holden Lane in Ballina.

CRACKING DOWN: Vinnies in Ballina will be cracking down on those who dump rubbish at the charity's bins in Holden Lane in Ballina. Contributed

BALLINA'S St Vincent de Paul Society staff will be cracking down on those who raid the charity's donation bins and dump unwanted items on the road by reporting them to the police.

The Vinnies shop in Martin St, which raises money to support the disadvantaged in our community, has donation bins in Holden Lane, but there have been complaints in recent times from neighbours and other sections of the community about the dumping of rubbish at the bins.

The Society's North Coast executive officer, Michael Trimbell, said after-hours raids on the bins, in which saleable items are stolen and unwanted items left strewn on the laneway, has now got "much worse".

"We're fed up with this behaviour, which is clearly being perpetrated by people who are not part of Ballina's disadvantaged community," he said.

"Their images, including their car rego plates, are captured on the infra-red CCTV and from now on we will be providing the tapes to Ballina police who agree that action should be taken.

"This illegal behaviour has a number of negative impacts.

"Firstly, it's depriving us of valuable income that we use to fund our support services for disadvantaged people in the community.

"The shop is staffed by volunteers and all sales are allocated to running our programs.

"The signage makes clear what we can and can't accept. For example, we don't handle furniture of any type, not least if it's broken.

"We have to pay to take rubbish to the tip.

"There is also the negative impact on the shop's neighbours who are increasingly contacting the Society to complain."

Mr Timbrell said Ballina Shire Council also will be kept in the loop.

He said neighbours of the centre have reported the issues at the bins to local councillors.

"We cannot tolerate the continuance of this anti-social behaviour," he said.