Vince Jones tributes Van Morrison's masterpieces

JAZZ LEGEND: Artist Vince Jones will perform in Lismore with the band Astral Orchestra.

JAZZ LEGEND: Artist Vince Jones will perform in Lismore with the band Astral Orchestra. Marc Stapelberg

AUSTRALIAN jazz legend Vince Jones and the Astral Orchestra are gearing up to perform songs from Van Morrison's classic albums Astral Weeks and Moondance.

When The Beatles stopped touring and progressed to psychedelic rock and Dylan left folk and went electric, Van Morrison hired some of New York's finest jazz musicians and recorded two of the classic albums of that golden era - Astral Weeks and Moondance.

Both albums had enormous impact on aspiring musicians and singers around the world, including Australian Jazz legend, Vince Jones.

Now the remarkable jazz interpreter, has invited a selection of Australia's finest jazz/rock musicians to form The Astral Orchestra.

Mr Jones said audiences could expect a "reinterpretation of the songs of those albums".

"We are still respectful of the melodies and lyrics and we are opening the songs up a little bit more," Jones said.

"There will be ten of us on stage including 2 horns and 2 strings. I'm what you would call an Irish tenor so the songs really suit my voice."

MAESTRO: Vince Jones has set the benchmark for Australian jazz vocalist/musicians across his 20 albums. Tajette O'Halloran

The show's music director, Matt McMahon joins him in this homage to Van's extraordinary repertoire; his most acclaimed album, the magical Astral Weeks - a poetic, mercurial blend of jazz, folk and blues - and most commercially successful, the wonderful soul/jazz influenced Moondance.

Sold-out concerts during the 2016 Melbourne International Jazz Festival at the Melbourne Recital Centre and, more recently, Sydney's City Recital Hall confirmed the demand for Morrison's repertoire and these iconic masterpieces and continues in theatres nationwide.

Jones fell in love with Van Morrison when he was about 18.

"I had just seen the jazz group MJQ in Sydney,they were performing their last tour of the Globe," he said.

"The music was so beautiful, lyrically poetic, melodically simple yet beautifully musical. The songs touched my soul."

"I was asked to do the show and thought that it would be fun to sing those beautiful songs. To perform music that is far removed from what I do normally, I knew it would be challenging.

"I also knew it would be physically hard to do two complete albums in one evening,I couldn't resist the challenge because I loved the songs, fortunately I'm playing with some great musicians who inspire me to sing the best I can.

Vince Jones has set the benchmark for Australian jazz vocalist/musicians across his 20 albums; international career and his Celtic/jazz/blues influences provide the perfect blend for his reading of two of contemporary rock music's greatest works. In April this year Vince Jones released his 18th album, A Personal Selection, a collection of his favourite songs recorded over his 40-year career.

The Van Morrison Masterpieces concert brings together Vince Jones (vocal, trumpet) with the eight-piece Astral Orchestra comprised of acclaimed Australian instrumentalists Matt McMahon (piano & musical director),

Ben Hauptman (guitar), Ben Robertson (double & electric bass), James Hauptman (drums), Paul Cutlan (saxophone & flute), Phil Slater (trumpet), Eugenie Costello (violin) and Stephanie Zarka (violin).