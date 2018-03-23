Bowlo set to be sold off

AN AERIAL view of the Woodburn Bowling Club, which will be auctioned on Saturday April 14.

WOODBURN'S old bowling club will be go under the hammer next month.

The 7000sqm site located directly behind the riverside town's main shopping strip is being touted as a "blank canvas" with "endless possibilities" by selling agent LJ Hooker.

The site is spread over three titles, one of which includes a 450sqm building with a bar, kitchen, and function centre.

The bowling club has been closed since November 2016 after being amalgamated with Evans Head Bowling Club in 2011 following a downturn in revenue.

It was most recently slated for redevelopment into a temporary 278-bed "donga" village to house Pacific Highway workers.

But while the development application for the proposal was approved by Richmond Valley Council back in 2016, construction never went ahead as the proponent could not get an iron clad commitment from subcontractors to use enough beds.

It's understood they secured commitment to use 50 beds, but needed 80 or 90.

Evans Head Bowling Club have since elected to sell off the property.

The price guide is $780,000 to $850,000.

With the new section of the Pacific Highway soon to bypass the town and a $1.5 million riverbank facelift in the pipeline, Woodburn is gearing up for an interesting new chapter in its long history.

"I think there is a world of opportunities for this one," Mr Aleckson said.

"Obviously the bypass there will take away some of that 24 hour trade... but there is certainly some scope for anyone with a bit of vision to come in and capitalise.

"Whether it turns into a little Bangalow, who knows?"

Mr Aleckson said any buyer could instantly redevelop the site into three residential lots without paying for water or sewer connections.

"You're spread over three titles, so essentially you've got three different blocks to build on without paying for extra services," he said.

"There is a few different ways you could restructure the land.

"You could retain the building there and subdivide on the other side, because of the rear lane access."

A willing developer could go one step further and restructure each title into three residential lots, which would require extra costs per lot for sewer and water connections plus some wrangling with Richmond Valley Council.

"I think Woodburn will always hold its own," Mr Aleckson added.

"I think with its proximity to Evans head, and the way Evans Head has gone, it's always going to benefit from that overflow."

The auction goes ahead on the site on Saturday April 14 at 12.30pm.