Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Federal Fire Brigade recieved a $5000 donaton from Federal Store. Pictured are: RFS Sasha Rose, RFS Captain John Nardi, Federal Store owner Simon Rose, store manager Alan Rolfe , Leon Robinson, Hugh Campbell, Bill Speer and David Warren outisde Federal store. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
Federal Fire Brigade recieved a $5000 donaton from Federal Store. Pictured are: RFS Sasha Rose, RFS Captain John Nardi, Federal Store owner Simon Rose, store manager Alan Rolfe , Leon Robinson, Hugh Campbell, Bill Speer and David Warren outisde Federal store. PIC: SUSANNA FREYMARK
News

Village’s $5000 generosity to RFS

Susanna Freymark
27th Feb 2020 10:43 PM

FOR one week Federal Store collected a percentage of its turnover for the Rural Fire Service.

Store owner Simon Rose said it was one of the shop's busiest weeks and they were able to donate $5000 to the Federal RFS thiis week.

Federal RFS captain John Nardi said he was humbled by the donation.

Mr Rose said money was easy to give.

"We're humbled by the volunteers that support our community and risk their lives," he said.

Mr Nardi said last year was the worst year he had ever witnessed for fires.

The $5000 will go towards equipment to improve the capability of the Federal RFS, member Hugh Campbell said.

northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fifty fast and furious jet models have permission to fly

        premium_icon Fifty fast and furious jet models have permission to fly

        Whats On WITH wingspans of three metres, see the remote control jets on March 6-8

        What’s with the weather? It’s like four seasons in one day

        premium_icon What’s with the weather? It’s like four seasons in one day

        News UMBRELLAS, sunblock, scarfs and raincoats all need to be handy as the Bureau of...

        Ballina development to steam ahead ‘unimpeded’

        premium_icon Ballina development to steam ahead ‘unimpeded’

        News The massive residential development planned for Ballina Heights will go ahead

        Race meetings are on the move

        premium_icon Race meetings are on the move

        Sport THE reasons why Ballina Jockey Club transferred its race meeting to Casino