Village picnic to have a wide selection of games

ABOVE: SPPA President and Vice President, Donald Maughan and Patsy Brosnan are excited for the picnic.

FOLLOWING the success of its 2016 Save Our Par campaign, the Suffolk Park Progress Association (SPPA) is hosting a celebratory Sunday Funday Picnic from 3-6pm on March 26.

All Suffolk Park Residents are invited to attend the picnic to be held at the Beech Drive park/village green.

There will be games and races to entertain all ages including 25m Dizzy Snake Races, sack races, plus parachute and earth ball games.

Winners will receive a village champion award.

The fun finale will be a Beachside v Lakeside tug of war where you can bring your own team of 10 people or simply join one on the day.

This will be followed by an all ages drumming circle (BYO drum or other percussion instrument).

SPPA president Donald Maughan said he was excited for the event.

"We have shown what can be achieved when we all pull together, now we want to know who are the strongest in the Great Suffolk Park Tug-O-War,” Mr Maughan said.

People are expected to bring their own picnics but the Byron Bay Pre School will be providing a sausage sizzle at the park.

"Community happens when individuals come together, have fun and acknowledge each other. Let this be the motto of our village,” he said.