Village pharmacy in WHO conference for virus measures

PHARMACIST Sharon Bird has transformed the way she serves customers since the coronavirus outbreak.

The safety measures put in place at Bonalbo Pharmacy were featured in a World Health Organisation conference this week.

"In the beginning we felt like we were thrown under a bus," Ms Bird said about the lack of guidelines in dealing with COVID-19.

"My professional colleagues felt the same."

The Pharmacy Guild and the government wanted chemists open but failed to offer support and guidelines, she said.

Ms Bird reached out to virologist Mary Louise McLaws from the University of NSW.

A screen was initially suggested.

Ms Bird installed one.

She also set up the shop counter by the front door and began serving customers "the old fashioned way".

It was like in the 1950s before self-serve, where staff took a customer's list and fulfilled the order, Ms Bird said.

Other measures for safety include a wooden hatch built by local man John Tart where prescriptions can be passed through and handed back with minimal contact.

Pharmacist Sharon Bird has installed a new serving hatch at the Bonalbo Pharmacy due to social distancing.

Ms Bird has taken extraordinary measures to keep things clean and virus free at the pharmacy.

Any coins received are soaked in a hydrogen peroxide solution and notes and pens are cleaned with foam soap.

"I studied microbiology for six months as part of pharmacy training," Ms Bird said.

"We are scientists and we know how things spread.

The pharmacy does home deliveries too and if there was a local case of COVID-19, she is ready to wipe everything over in the shop.

She wants her staff to stay safe and keep the pharmacy open.

"I don't know what would happen if one of us got it," she said of her staff.

