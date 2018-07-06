'The whole house shakes': Trucks blamed for homes cracking

Tony Browne, of Wardell, is concerned that trucks from the highway construction are causing crack damage to his home.

Tony Browne, of Wardell, is concerned that trucks from the highway construction are causing crack damage to his home. Marc Stapelberg

THE Pacific Highway upgrade was something few people would oppose, but the works have meant an ongoing headache for Wardell residents.

As their windows rattle and walls and foundations crack, Carlisle St residents have slammed the speed and frequency of trucks hurtling past their homes.

Tony Browne said Pacific Complete initially told them there would be "minimal haulage" through the village. But that's been at odds with his experience.

"That sort of gave us piece of mind, but the haulage then started," he said.

His home has since begun cracking, including nine metre long crack in the sun room.

Despite two dilapidation surveys, Mr Browne said residents were in the dark as to whether the RMS planned to foot the bill for repairs.

Meanwhile, he said promises to limit the trucks' speed through the village had not been kept.

He said residents understood the highway upgrade was a positive thing, but should not come at the cost of their homes.

Fellow resident Mia Cassidy said she was concerned about a lack of safety, especially when trucks don't stick to the speed limit.

Ms Cassidy said her home had a cracked slab and cracks in the external render.

But she said communicating with those behind the project had been something of a bureaucratic quagmire.

"We are constantly told that our enquiries should be directed to another entity," she said.

"There is a lot of buck-passing and stalling."

Cheryl Morton has also experienced cracks in her foundations, kitchen tiles, walls and around the pool, something that's arisen only in the past six months since hauling from nearby quarried began.

"They're constantly speeding," Ms Morton said.

"They're shaking a road that's not built for it, but speed makes it worse.

"The whole house shakes. My windows rattle. It's really dangerous."

A Roads and Maritime Services spokesman confirmed they had consulted with some property owners.

"The claims for damage are with an independent insurance assessor to manage the matters direct with the property owner on a case by case basis," he said.

"Roads and Maritime expects this assessment to be completed shortly."

He said they had reduced haulage on local roads by 77 per cent and had removed most of the target material from the Gibsons and Jali quarries on Old Bagotville Rd. Weather permitting, he said they expect to complete extraction from those sites this December, and from the Lumleys borrow site next month.

The RMS did not respond to questions about whether the trucks were fitted with vehicle monitoring systems.

Pacific Complete was also approached for comment.