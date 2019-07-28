Village honours its indigenous culture

Kyogle will honour Indigenous culture by incorporating Aboriginal language to sign age around the village.

Kyogle will honour Indigenous culture by incorporating Aboriginal language to sign age around the village. CHRIS ISON

LOCAL Aboriginal phrase Yum-be-leh meaning "bye for now” will feature on signs at the entrance and exit of Kyogle Council and its towns and villages.

Local Aboriginal groups from the Githabul and Gullibul people worked with the council to find the right phrase to be added to the signs, which already feature the new Kyogle place brand incorporating landmarks as interpreted by local Aboriginal artists.

"The inclusion of local Aboriginal language and artwork on the entrance/exit signage is building on the relationships being developed between Council and Aboriginal representative groups,” Mayor Danielle Mulholland said.

"It's really great that this is happening just as we've celebrated NAIDOC Week and in the United Nations International Year of Indigenous Languages.

"As with the use of the phrase Jingi Walla (hello and welcome) across the region, it is hoped that in time the use and knowledge of Yum-be-leh will become more common.”

The new messages are expected to be added to the entry signage in the coming weeks.

Cr Mulholland said Council was aware that there were often different ways to spell words that were spoken in the various local Aboriginal languages, and variations in the way some words were pronounced.

"There are a number of local dialects spoken across the Kyogle LGA, and representatives from the local Githabul and Gullibul people came together at a meeting with Council earlier this month and gave their support for the rear of the new entrance signs to carry the phrase "Yum-be-leh”, as a representative 'bye for now' statement,” she said.

The meeting, held earlier in the month, covered a lot of ground and resulted in an understanding that practical collaborations would be the focus of an ongoing partnership and improved relationships between Council and local Aboriginal groups and their representatives.

It was agreed that celebrating language was a very important part of building that relationship.