North Ocean Shores
News

Village has 'new energy'... and $700k median house price

31st Aug 2018 2:00 PM
OCEAN Shores used to fly under the radar, but these days it's well and truly on the real estate map.

"A large percentage of buyers are relocating from Sydney and Melbourne, and first and second home buyers throughout the Northern Rivers and Tweed Coast are moving in, bringing a new energy and vibrancy to the town,” said Julie-Ann Manahan, of Raine and Horne Ocean Shores.

Ocean Shores has achieved an impressive 64 per cent capital growth over the past five years, bringing the median price up to $730,000.

Houses are snapped up quickly, too, with 47 days the average time on market.

According to Ms Manahan there's been plenty of interest in the suburb from investors.

While its median price is now sitting above $700,000, Ocean Shores remains one of the most affordable suburbs in the Byron Shire.

It has a lot to offer, including proximity to the beach, a primary school, ease of freeway access and easy distance to the Gold Coast and Brisbane.

It is serviced by a good-sized shopping centre, which includes a supermarket, variety store, fruit and veg store, chemist, newsagent, bakery, hairdresser and medical centre. There is also a popular sushi cafe, the Ocean Shores Tavern, a new bulk wholefoods store and a Country Target.

There's also the famous 18-hole golf course and the Ocean Shores Country Club, where you can get a birds eye view of the ocean from the front deck as you sip on your beer.

Water-Lily Park, one of the few green spaces in Ocean Shores besides the golf course, has recently had an upgrade, including the installation of a new playground and barbecue facilities alongside the tennis courts, increasing its appeal to the many young families that live nearby.

A nature reserve divides Ocean Shores into north and south. North Ocean Shores tends to fetch higher prices than the south, due to more limited stock, newer homes and its proximity to the school and beach. Houses at Fern Beach, within North Ocean Shores are some of the most desirable in Ocean Shores.

That said, houses on the ridgeline with ocean views in the southern area of Ocean Shores have been fetching some impressive prices. A four bedroom home on Yallakool Drive with good ocean views recently sold for $1.065 million and a block of land on the most elevated street in Ocean Shores, Tongarra Drive, sold in June for $665,000.

Rentals are in high demand and gross rental yield sits at 4 per cent.

Ms Manahan said stock in Ocean Shores was low, but probably not for long.

"Appraisals are high so I do believe we are in for a very busy spring,” she said.

BUY VS RENT

Buy: House $730,000, unit $530,000

Rent: House $560, unit $480

CAPITAL GROWTH

3 months: 1.0%

12 months: 6.2%

3 years: 44.6%

5 years: 64.0%

10 years: 5.9%

THE STATISTICS

Days on market: 47

Hold period: 10.6 years

Rental yields: Houses: 4.0%

Units : 4.7%

Population: 5137

Household income: 1096

