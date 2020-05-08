Village gets new police station but when will it open?

Bonalbo's new police station has arrived and will open in July. PIC: DEBBIE JOHNSTON

BONALBO’S new police station has arrived on the back of a low loader all the way from Melbourne.

Built by Modscape, it has been a long wait for Bonalbo residents after the police station was condemned in 2014 due to structural problems.

The new station will sit in the same location as the previous one next to the Bonalbo Post Office but will have a different layout, NSW Police said.

The handover of the station is anticipated for late July depending on the progress of the build.

Stationed in the new building at Bonalbo will be one full time officer.

That officer works as part of the Tabulam sector, with three officers at Tabulam as well.

The police currently attached to Bonalbo, even while the station has been closed, has worked out of Tabulam since Bonalbo Station was closed.