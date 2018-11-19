Village about to expand by up to 40 lots

BEXHILL BOOM: Bexhill Public School could see a rise in student numbers over the next decade now a planning proposal has seen 30ha of land in the village rezoned for housing.

BEXHILL Village is set to expand by 30 to 40 lots after a planning proposal to amend the Lismore Local Environmental Plan to rezone land there was carried at the November council meeting.

On Tuesday night at the Lismore Council meeting, mayor Isaac Smith excused himself from chambers as this matter was heard, due to a declared non-pecuniary interest, so deputy mayor Cr Elly Bird took the chair in his absence.

During the public access session, town planner and former Lismore councillor Graham Meineke who was representing the land owners, spoke for the Bexhill Planning Proposal.

Mr Meineke called the 30Ha it "a model development.”

"If ever there was a rezoning which fits perfectly in to the scheme of things, this is it,” he said.

"It complies with the North Coast 2036 Regional Plan, Council's growth management strategy...and to everyone surprise an delight there was no objections received by council during the public exhibition.”

Mr Meineke said of the 30ha, only half would be allocated for housing.

"There's about 30ha and my clients the landowners are giving 15ha to an environmental zone which will be a wonderful buffer between cattle and farming to the east and the future houses on the site,” he said.

"The minimum subdivision is 2500 sqm, four a hectare, so you could get 60 lots if you tried really hard, but it will (probably be) 40 to 50 lots.”

Cr Neil Marks spoke for the proposal said the Bexhill rezoning had been a long time coming.

"It will strengthen Bexhill and be fantastic for our villages,” he said.

Cr Vanessa Ekins also spoke in favour of the rezoning.

However, Cr Adam Guise spoke against the proposal.

"My concern this is a rezoning...there are issues around the site's slopes which restricts where the village can be built,” he said

"There are also issues around endangered ecological communities such as hairy joint grass and the Department of Primary Industries raised issues regarding agriculture...they said this regionally significant farmland.”

Councillors who voted for: Cr Marks, Cr Ekins, Cr Nancy Casson, Cr Bill Moorhouse, Cr Greg Bennett, Cr Gianpeiro Battista, Cr Eddie Lloyd and Cr Darlene Cook.

Against Cr Guise. Absent Cr Smith.