Alstonville soccer captain Jessie Jordan with the Female Summer Youth League trophy. Photo Tim Webster.
Sport

Villa kicks its summer goals in youth league

Steve Mackney
11th Dec 2019 12:00 AM
ALSTONVILLE has claimed the female Summer Youth League soccer title for consecutive years after a thrilling match against Lismore Thistles in the final round of the competition.

Villa and Thistles went into the final round equal on points and a first half goal to Alstonville proved to be the only goal in the match and enough to give the Andy Brown coached side the Summer Youth League title for 2019.

Despite only four teams nominating for the female competition this year, games were played in good spirits as Alstonville, Byron Bay, Goonellabah and Lismore Thistles led the way for female soccer post season.

Every reasonable effort will be made to continue the opportunities for female football, with the Tursa Employment & Training Summer Youth League being an important component of soccer activities each year.

Byron Bay are celebrating yet another men’s title, as the Chris Layland coached team won the male Summer Youth League trophy by way of a superior goals scored in the competition.

They won by a close three goal advantage over South Lismore who finished equal with Byron Bay on 23 points.

Ten teams contested the male competition this year and although the Rams and Celtics finished ahead of all other teams, the soccer that was played was exciting and demonstrated the purpose of the Summer Youth League.

Soccer is now officially now in recess until February, when registrations open with another big season anticipated.

Football Far North Coast again extends its appreciation to Tursa Employment & Training, that has again confirmed its sponsorship will extend into next year.

byron bay rams football far north coast villa fc
Lismore Northern Star

